Update: Remington fire explodes to 195,000 acres in southeast Montana

Update 2:00 p.m. Sunday

The Remington fire has now burned 195,797 acres as of Sunday afternoon, per Clearmont Fire District. The fire is 0% contained.

Update 5:30 p.m. Saturday

The Remington fire has now exploded to 184,127 acres Saturday afternoon, according to Angel Lei, the North Cheyenne Disaster Emergency Coordinator.

Backburning efforts took place Friday night to prevent further spreading near the community of Birney, and as of Saturday morning, the fire was no longer an imminent threat. Residents of the area were allowed to return home, per the Northern Cheyene Incident Command.

The fire has been spreading toward the area of Ashland. Pre-evacuation orders are still in place.

A temporary shelter has been put in place at the Boys and Girls Club in Lame Deer.

Update 5:30 p.m.

The Remington fire exploded to 128,771 acres Friday afternoon, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for residences on Tongue River Road between Ashland and Birney, the town of Birney, East-Fork Hanging Woman Road to the Rosebud County line and Odell Creek Raod to Ashland/ Birney South.

Update 2:50 p.m. Friday

A Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation operations manager told MTN News that the Remington fire has grown to 65,000 acres and continues to expand.

Update 10:25 a.m. Friday

Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for the area south of Ashland from Odell Creek Road to the Rosebud County Line, officials said.

The area includes the town of Birney, and residents are advised to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Wildfire struck the same area in mid-July with four large wildfires merging and burning nearly 50,000 acres.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office issued this notice late Friday morning:

First Report

ASHLAND - Rosebud County Disaster and Emergency Services is monitoring a large wildfire that originated in Wyoming but has crossed into Montana.

The Remington Fire moved across the state line and into Rosebud County early Friday and was estimated at 18,000 acres.

The fire "is making a push North towards Hanging Woman Creek Rd and Otter Road in the Southern point of Rosebud County," the emergency agency said in a social media post early Friday.

Law enforcement and fire crews were in the area and the agency asked residents to follow their guidance.

The wildfire started on Thursday, but a cause has not been determined.