Firefighters contain human-caused fire near Priest Pass

HELENA — The forest service says firefighters have contained a small wildfire just west of Helena.

Crews responded to the fire near Priest Pass on Saturday.

The fire burned about eight acres and was determined to be human-caused.

According to the Helena Lewis and Clark County National Forest, this is the first significant human-caused forest fire of the season.

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

An investigation of the fire is underway.

Forest officials ask that the community to take caution with campfires.

That means keeping fires at a manageable size and not burning dangerous material, such as aerosol cans or pressurized containers.

When able, allow all wood to burn to ash, drown all embers in water, and make sure the fire is cool to the touch before leaving.

The forest service is asking for information about how the fire started; you can find where to do so here.