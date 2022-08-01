Continuous Coverage: Evacuations ordered for Elmo Fire

UPDATE 6:13 p.m. August 1, 2022

The Montana Department of Transportation reports Highway 93 is closed from Elmo to Dayton due to fire activity in the area.

It's unknown how long the road closure will be in place.

Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News contributor Maritsa Georgiou the fire is within 200 feet of Highway 93.

The Red Cross set up a shelter at Polson High School, 1712 2nd St. West.

Services are free.

People also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

UPDATE: 4:52 p.m. - August 1, 2022

At approximately 2 PM, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 recommended the evacuation of the Lake Mary Ronan corridor to Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The Team is working with the Montana Department of Transportation on the use of pilot cars on Highway 93 between Elmo to Rollins due to poor visibility.

The fire has turned and is running hard, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Sean Wells Elmo Fire

The new evacuations Monday afternoon include the Lake Mary Ronan area - about 30 to 40 homes.

Sheriff Bell tells MTN News Chief Cliff Estates is the most in danger - about eight homes in the area have been evacuated.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. - August 1, 2022

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell confirms they have Lake Mary Ronan Road closed and are doing more evacuation to the NE of the fire.

Residents in this area are strongly encouraged to evacuate.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. - August 1, 2022

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News contributor Maritsa Georgiou that he is currently going door to door evacuating in Chief Cliff Estates.

He says the Elmo fire switched direction and is now burning very fast to the east.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports travelers can expect intermittent blockage until further notice between mile marker 77 and mile marker 81 on U.S. Highway 93 near Dayton.

Rodney Sharkey Elmo Fire

MDT says no parking is allowed along the highway for fire viewing. The roadway needs to remain open for emergency vehicles.

Stay with KPAX for updates on this developing story.

ELMO- Evacuations have been ordered for areas near the Elmo wildfire Monday afternoon.

Evacuations have been ordered for Black Lake Road to U.S. Highway 93.

The Elmo fire blew up Monday afternoon moving to the east.

The Elmo Fire has grown to nearly 13,000 acres as it burns in the Elmo area. It sparked late Friday night.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KPAX for updates.


