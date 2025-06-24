HELENA — Firework stands across Lewis and Clark County officially opened on Tuesday.

From now until July 5, the last legal day to sell fireworks in Montana, local stands expect to see big sales.

(Watch to learn more about fireworks regulations in Montana)

Firework stands open across Montana: How to keep you and your community safe

According to TNT Fireworks stand employee, Madison Merrill, “Specifically on the Fourth, that’s the day we usually sell the most. I think our most, highest number (of fireworks sold) is probably 4,000. But, usually, by the Fourth, most of these fireworks are gone.”

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it is important to keep a few things in mind to keep you and your community safe.

Ellie Doran, MTN News Stands across Montana are filled with a variety of fireworks.

First, fireworks must be bought, sold, and used outside Helena city limits and on private property. It is illegal to light off fireworks on state and federal lands, including Forest Service and BLM lands.

But local ordinances can vary from city to city or county to county. If you are traveling for the holiday, check local regulations before you begin lighting off fireworks.

Ellie Doran, MTN News Much of Montana sees dry grass this time of year, a hazard for those shooting fireworks.

If you have a place where you can legally set off fireworks, ensure the area is clear of any flammable debris and avoid areas with trees and dry grasses. Firework stand employees also recommend keeping a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

When lighting off fireworks during wildfire season, Undersheriff Brent Colbert asks people to use good judgment—that means checking the weather, fire danger alerts, and using extreme caution.

“Main message, again, it’s dry out. Make sure you use common sense, watch the weather, and also make sure that you’re doing it in a safe manner, and really have respect for your neighbors,” said Undersheriff Colbert.

Ellie Doran, MTN News Firework stands opened across Montana on Tuesday.

To prevent personal injury, it is important not to use fireworks while under the influence of impairing substances and not to tamper with, or hold, fireworks while setting them off.

Finally, Undersheriff Colbert encourages the public to be respectful with the timing of their fireworks shows and to keep veterans, animals, or young families in mind.

