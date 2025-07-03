Fireworks raise safety concerns for military veterans and pets

As fireworks light up the sky during the Independence Day holiday season, it’s important to remember that not everyone enjoys the noise and excitement. For some, the holiday can be stressful or even dangerous. However, a little awareness and preparation can go a long way.

Fireworks: be mindful of vets and pets

Shawn Winters, a clinical social worker and supervisor with Many Rivers Whole Health, has worked with military veterans for years. He says fireworks can be especially hard for people living with PTSD.

Winters says, “The very bright explosion, the smells, the sounds, all of those things may trigger them to have more stress during that time.”

Planning ahead can make a big difference. Winters recommends talking with family or friends beforehand, deciding on a quiet space to step away if needed, and even using earplugs.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about one in five veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars experience post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. For Vietnam-era veterans, the number is even higher, around 30%.

Winters says, “We need to kind of understand that sometimes having PTSD or struggling with mental health can have a stigma to it, but they're actually very strong people. They’ve been through a lot, and this is just another part of life they have to manage.”

One easy way to show that support? If you’re planning to light off fireworks, give your neighbors a heads-up, especially if you’re doing it outside of usual hours or the days surrounding the holiday. That small gesture can help someone prepare or make other plans.

It’s not just people who are affected. Animal shelters say they see a big increase in lost pets every year around Independence Day. Loud noises and open doors during parties can cause dogs and cats to panic and run off.

Laramie Smovir, the Operations Manager of the Great Falls Animal Shelter says, “4th of July is one of the busiest days of the year as far as animals being lost or being misplaced. So unfortunately, with people going in and out for the barbecues, kids coming in to get their popsicles and then running back outside and forgetting to latch the door, there's all sorts of things besides just the fireworks that people need to be conscious and aware of that can affect those animals.”

If you’re a pet owner, experts suggest keeping animals inside after dark, securing doors and gates, and creating a quiet space away from windows. Playing music or turning on the TV can help drown out the noise. Giving your pet a favorite toy or treat can also help keep them calm.

Keeping pets microchipped and contact information up to date is the best way to reunite them if they do go missing. The Great Falls Animal Shelter has a microchip scanner available 24/7 to help reunite lost pets with their families as quickly as possible.

While you’re enjoying fireworks and celebrating Independence Day, take a moment to consider those who might need a little more peace and quiet. A bit of kindness and planning can go a long way—for both people and pets.

If you or someone you know is a veteran in crisis, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for support at any time. And if you find a lost animal, reach out to your local shelter.

