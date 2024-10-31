Watch Now
First Jack O' Lantern Jaunt gives trick-or-treaters spot to warm up

HELENA — Helena Parks and Recreation is hosting its first Jack O' Lantern Jaunt at the Helena Civic Center.

Starting at 5:30 PM, trick-or-treaters can warm up in the civic center.   

They will look at lit-up jack-o'-lanterns and listen to music while enjoying free hot chocolate and lots of candy.

"With Parks and Rec, we are always looking for opportunities to provide free community engagement and free programs for the community, things that involve families and kids. So, we decided to add this to our fall roster this year," said Kait Perrodin, recreation manager for Helena Parks and Recreation.

Between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM Thursday, people dropped off the pumpkins they carved at home.

Parks and Recreation will compost the jack-o'-lanterns in their community gardens after Thursday's Halloween event, which ends at 8:00 PM.

