Flash flood warning for South Central Lewis and Clark County

HELENA — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for South Central Lewis and Clark County by the National Weather Service Great Falls. Impacted areas include Helena MT, East Helena MT and Broadwater MT until 9:15 PM MDT.

(National Weather Service Release)

At 723 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Helena, East Helena and Spring Meadow Lake State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

