Flora Duffy wins women's triathlon, Bermuda earns first-ever gold medal

Flora Duffy earned Bermuda its first 2020 Tokyo Olympic medal Tuesday morning—and, by extension, the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal—as the 33-year-old broke clear on the bike leg and finished the women's triathlon in one hour, 55 minutes and 36 seconds.

Duffy led the pack and finished roughly one minute and 14 seconds before the next racer, as Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown was able to overcome a flat tire on the bike and ultimately claim a silver medal.

The United States also earned its first triathlon medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as Katie Zaferes' third-place finish brought the U.S. medal tally to 15.