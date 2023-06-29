Florence Crittenton breaks ground on Project Sunshine renovations

HELENA — The Florence Crittenton organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for their new center.

The sound of hammering nails and breaking down walls filled the Florence Crittenton groundbreaking for their “Project Sunshine.”

The renovation of this center starts on the garden level, which will house the Child Enrichment Center.

Carrie Krepps, the Executive Director of the Florence Crittenton Organization…told me this renovation will help with their overall goal.

“Our goal is, one to help families heal and recover from anything they have been going though in their lives and then help them build the building blocks for where they can thrive in the future,” Krepps said.

Florence Crittenton offers residential treatment programs for women and children, outpatient clinical services and home visiting programs for families, and early childhood education programs.

Planned to be completed in October, the enrichment center will double the amount of children the organization can now care for.

Mike Halligan, the Executive Director of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, which has been involved with the Florence Crittenton organization for over 25 years, told me the impact this program has on young children.

“It’s helping children at the very beginning with all the social emotional skills, the cognitive skills. They will be so much more productive in their lifetimes,” Halligan said.

Following the completion of the children’s center, renovations will start on the residential spaces and the Florence Crittenton’s community services and administration wings.

Full completion of the campus is scheduled for July of 2024.

For more information visit florencecrittenton.org.