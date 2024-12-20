Florence Crittenton needs to raise $3.5 million to finish renovations of new building

HELENA — Florence Crittenton Family Services has served the Helena community for over 100 years. The organization now hopes the community will rally around fundraising efforts for their new family healing center.

The organization has already raised $9 million of its $12 million goal. Additional donations would help fund the final phase of Project Sunshine, which involves transforming the ground floor of the historic Cooney House.

The space would include offices for therapists, clinicians, addiction counselors, and the organization’s administrative staff.

Florence Crittenton executive director Carrie Krepps says gifts to this final fundraising effort will have lasting impacts. “Giving a gift right now to this project, it’s not just helping the families that are here today that will spend this Christmas with us; it is helping families for decades to come. Our goal for this campus is to be here for the next hundred years.”

The organization hopes to complete Project Sunshine by June 2025. To donate, visit their website.