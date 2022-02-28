Florence Crittenton raising funds to renovate their new property

HELENA — Florence Crittenton has launched a capital campaign named “Project Sunshine,” to raise $4,500,000 to renovate the historic Cooney Property and transform it into a true campus for their programs serving young families in the Helena community and across the state of Montana.

In December 2021, the nonprofit purchased the Cooney property with funding from the County through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – CARES Act fund, as well as county ARPA funds and contributions from private individuals and foundations.

Florence Crittenton offers residential treatment programs for women and children, outpatient clinical services and home visiting programs for families, and early childhood education programs. Until now their programs have been operating in three different facilities across Helena and the organization and the families they serve will greatly benefit from co-located services with this new campus.

The staff has been working closely with Slate Architecture and engineering and construction firms in Helena to clearly define the scope of the renovation and ensure it meets the needs of the organization’s growing programs.

“Throughout Florence Crittenton’s history, they have evolved time and time again to meet the changing needs of Montana’s parents and children. When they first set eyes on this property they envisioned the next 120 years where hundreds of families will come to heal, learn and create new dreams of their own. This new campus will provide the appropriate space and amenities needed to serve more families when they need it most,” wrote Florence Crittenton in a press release.

Staff says they decided on the “Project Sunshine” moniker following Florence Crittenton’s leadership team first touring the facility, and being “flooded with sunshine and fulfilled so many dreams for the organization whose goal is to provide healing and bright futures for families.”

Florence Crittenton’s Executive Director, Carrie Krepps said, “This project has been one that at times has felt like divine intervention. The opportunity came at a time when we started to see an exponential rise in the need for these services in our community and across the state. We are so grateful for the public and private partners that have come along aside us to get us to this point. Now the real work begins! We are so excited for what the future holds for this property and our organization and look forward to working with the community to make this a campus for all families to heal, grow, and build a bright future.”