Florence Crittenton receives $450,000 donation to help with campus renovation

Jonathon Ambarian
Florence Crittenton executive director Carrie Krepps stands in front of the organization's new headquarters — a historic building off Cooney Drive on Helena's north side.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 15:42:17-05

HELENA — Florence Crittenton has received $450,000 from the Sunderland Foundation for their Project Sunshine initiative.

These funds will help the renovation of the historic Cooney Property in Helena to turn it into the campus for their programs serving young families in the Helena community and across the state of Montana.

Florence Crittenton’s Executive Director, Carrie Krepps said, “This incredible gift from the Sunderland Foundation is the perfect launch to Project Sunshine. We are so grateful for partners such as this that recognize the value of investing in our communities to build strong, resilient families. This is the launching point for an exciting project and we can’t wait to see what the future holds”.

The agency acquired the Cooney Property in December 2021 and recently launched a capital campaign named Project Sunshine to raise the $4,500,000 needed to complete the renovation that has been planned with the help of Slate Architecture.

