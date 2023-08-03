Forest Service cabin on the Rocky Mountain Front now available for rental

GREAT FALLS — It's always great to escape and enjoy the outdoors of Montana. After a day of hiking and fishing, the last thing you want to do is that dreaded drive home. Well, here at Ear Mountain, a cabin is available to rent so you can get a good night's sleep before heading home.

"It's A-11 great room, which is a kitchen dining and living room area. And then there are two bedrooms off of the main," said Barbara Long with the U.S. Forest Service. "One bedroom has two twin bunks and the other bedroom has four twin bunks. And the futon actually sets out in the living area. You've got a nice view of a beautiful woodstove with glass doors, a kind of romantic and and so that folds down into a queen size bed."

The cabin was upgraded to sleep, eight people comfortably, a place to cook dinner and breakfast, as well as enjoying the evening by a campfire or cuddling up next to a wood-burning stove.

"The cabin comes fully equipped with dishes, pots and pans, silverware, glasses, you know, cooking utensils and eating utensils, all of that type of thing," Long noted. "There is electricity in the cabin and a few outlets. So you are able to plug something, some items in as well, chargers and that kind of thing."

The only water source, however, is a frost-free hydrant out front.

"So what you'd have to do is heat water on the stove and then go out and rough it," Long said. "We do have a fire pit. We put it in a nice handicap, accessible fire pit. And that is just, you know, not more than 50 yards from the cabin. So that's a real nice area to gather."

Long says the cabin sits on a site that is under ten miles from a major trailhead up at the very end of the South Fork Teton Road.

"And at that site, at that trailhead is a jump-off point to the Headquarters Pass, which is in the Bob Marshall Wilderness."

The cost for the cabin is $75 per night. For reservations, Click Here.