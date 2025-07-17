Former Bruin state champs lead Helena Capital QB camp

HELENA — Roughly 40 fifth-through-12th graders scattered across Helena Capital High School’s Tuss Field Wednesday morning, all working on their throwing mechanics. And who better to mold their arms than some Bruin alumni who once quarterbacked state championship teams.

“It’s just a blast seeing all these kids come out and want to play that position,” said former Bruin quarterback and camp leader Jared Hunt. “I think it’s the best position on the field. You get the ball every time and everyone looks up to you, and you’re just a built leader. So, it’s awesome to see so many kids come out and want to play that position, too.”

Hunt led his Bruins to back-to-back state titles in 2006 and 2007. And then fellow camp leader Matt Reyant completed the three-peat when he took over starting duties in 2008.

“It’s a lot of fun just to come out here and do quarterback things,” said Reyant. “I didn’t play a lot of quarterback during Small Fry, just not really given opportunities. And so, it would’ve been fun to just come out here and learn how to throw the ball and mechanics.”

Hunt and Reyant are both examples of a common phenomenon at Capital: former student-athletes returning to their alma mater years later to pass on the same lessons they learned when donning the Brown and Gold.

“Yeah, it is kind of weird that there are so many of us that do come back,” said Hunt. “But, it’s just the guys that coached us and brought us through the program. They really kind of showed us what it means to be [a Bruin], and it instilled a lot in us to do the same for the future community.”

Reyant agreed that the Capital High School community is special.

“Just giving those kids opportunities to come out here and have fun learning the game of football,” said Reyant. “And hopefully they stick with it and become Bruins down the line, and then continue on the tradition that is Capital High football.”