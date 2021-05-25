Former East Helena police chief charged with distributing child pornography

HELENA — Federal authorities say the former chief of the East Helena Police Department, who resigned earlier this year while under investigation for sexual assault, is now facing charges of distributing child pornography.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana, 42-year-old William Harrington made an initial appearance in federal court Tuesday and was detained ahead of further proceedings.

MTN

The release says Harrington voluntarily surrendered Tuesday morning and was taken into custody by the FBI. It says it came after an joint investigation by the FBI and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office as part of the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, the investigation began in September 2020, after tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Court documents claim that investigation led to a Facebook account that used a fictitious name but was created by Harrington, and that Harrington sent images of child pornography to another individual on multiple occasions.

In March, Harrington resigned as East Helena police chief, after nearly two years in the position. According to documents MTN requested from the city of East Helena, someone had accused Harrington of sexual assault the month before, and the city had put him on paid administrative leave while investigating the complaint.