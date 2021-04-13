Former Helena Police Chief running for City Commission

HELENA — Helena’s former Chief of Police Troy McGee has announced his candidacy for the Helena City Commission.

McGee grew up in Helena and graduated from Carroll College with a degree in sociology. He served 44 years with the Helena Police Department (HPD), including 23 years as chief of police, before retiring in 2019.

"I've served Helena for a long time in multiple capacities," McGee said. "In my brief retirement from the Police Department, I've had a chance to speak with many Helena citizens who feel a great divide from our city government. I believe I could be that bridge and would be proud to serve our great community once again."

McGee says he is running on transparency and open government, and wants to ensure Helena’s citizens and advisory boards are listened to before decisions are made.

While with HPD, McGee served as Acting City Manager on several occasions while a new city manager was being recruited.

Helena City Commission seats held currently by Commissioner Andres Haladay and Commissioner Heather O’Loughlin are on the 2021 ballot.

