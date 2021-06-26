Fourth U.S. women's gymnastics spot up for grabs at Olympic Trials Day 2

As expected, the biggest question heading into Day 2 of the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials is who will take the fourth spot for the team event.

Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles went 1-2-3 in the all-around ranking on Day 1, their same ranks from the U.S. Championships earlier this month. Biles has been a lock for a team since, well, forever, and one of Lee or Chiles is likely to take the second automatic spot, with the other being the obvious choice for No. 3.

No. 4 is where things get interesting.

Veteran MyKayla Skinner, a 2016 Olympic alternate who’s now the oldest woman in the Trials field, is having the meet of her life and finished fourth in the all-around on Day 1 (56.598). Her highest finish came on vault, where she scored a 15.133 for third place on the apparatus. She also finished fifth on beam (14.133) and floor exercise (13.866).

But Skinner, No. 5 finisher Grace McCallum and No. 6 finishers Kayla DiCello are separated by just .300 in the all-around.

McCallum, 18, had a second-place finish behind Biles on floor with a 14.166. She was sixth on beam and seventh on bars and vault. DiCello, 17, was third on floor with a 13.966, fifth on bars and eighth on vault and beam.

All eyes will be on those three to fill out the women’s team.

As for the remaining available individual spot, Riley McCusker established herself as the frontrunner with a 14.800 performance on the uneven bars on Day 1. Jade Carey, who's already qualified for Tokyo, proved on Day 1 that she's bringing the fireworks to Trials nonetheless and is still a must-see competitor in St. Louis.

Start list

Biles, Lee, Chiles, McCallum and DiCello will start on vault while McCusker and Skinner start on uneven bars.

