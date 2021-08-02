Watch
France's Quiquampoix wins rapid-fire pistol gold

Swen Pförtner, Picture Alliance via Getty Images
Jean Quiquampoix fires at targets in the men's rapid-fire pistol event.
Posted at 1:16 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 03:38:49-04

France's Jean Quiquampoix took a comfortable win the men's rapid-fire pistol event Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Quiquampoix hit 34 of 40 targets to tie the Olympic record set by the man next to him, Leuris Pupo of Cuba, in 2012. 

Pupo, competing in his sixth Olympics with no result worth than ninth, but took silver for his second career medal.

Quiquampoix, the silver medalist in Rio, built his lead by hitting all five targets in the third and fourth series. Pupo hit five in the sixth series to pull within one of the Frenchman but only hit two on the next series, barely enough to eliminate China's Li Yuehong, who took bronze.

In the seventh series, Quiquampoix had a perfect score of five and pushed his lead out to three. He went first in the last series and hit four, giving him an insurmountable lead.

 

 

