Free at-home COVID tests are being made available in Montana

HELENA — The State of Montana is making 650,000 at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests available for Montanans.

The tests are being provided at no cost to support early COVID-19 detection in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Humane Services shipped the at-home tests this week to county and Tribal public health departments for distribution beginning as early as Sunday, January 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted by the distributing county or tribal entity.

The CareStart tests are self-administered, and results are available in 10 minutes. Gov. Greg Gianforte ordered the tests from Medea Medical Products for approximately $5.5 million, or about $8.46 per test according to DPHHS. The $5.5 million came from the state's ELC Enhancing Detection Expansion grant funded by Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.

People can go to hometest.mt.gov for locations and days the tests will be made available. The state says the allocations were distributed on a per capita basis to local jurisdictions.

Lewis & Clark County

Lewis and Clark County Testing Clinic

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

98 W Custer Ave

Helena, MT 59602

Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Email for questions: publichealth@lccountymt.gov

Broadwater County

Broadwater County Health Department

124 N Cedar St

Townsend, MT 59644

Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Email for questions: publichealth@co.broadwater.mt.us

Jefferson County

Location #1

Jefferson County Health Department

214 S Main

Boulder, MT 59632

Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location #2

Clancy Office

3 North Main Street

Clancy, MT 59634

Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Friday 1 – 4 p.m.

Location #3

Whitehall Office

11 East Legion

Whitehall, MT 59759

Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Tuesday 1 – 3 p.m.

Cascade County

615 Central Ave W

Days / Hours of At-Home Rapid Test Distribution: Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. – noon; 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Email for questions: t.wilmore@lstribe.org

The home test website includes guidance for Montanans about how to report a positive test. County and Tribal public health departments are also required to provide an informational one-pager with each test kit. Montanans can report a positive test to DPHHS by scanning the QR code located on the one-pager, or online here.