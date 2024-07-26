Free backpacks and school supplies at Verizon Cellular Plus

HELENA — Verizon Cellular Plus, located at 1302 Prospect Ave., is again giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies.

Families can pick up the backpacks on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We are delighted to support our local community by providing students with new backpacks and essential school supplies,” said President Adam Kimmet. “We hope this event eases some financial challenges for families. It's incredibly rewarding to see children leave the store sporting a new backpack, and ready to start the school year with confidence.”

The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program is supported by contributions from employees, customers, and vendor partners.

The backpack and school supplies are completely free; no purchase is necessary to qualify.

A child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack.

Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.