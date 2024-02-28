Free film workshop open to Broadwater County children

TOWNSEND — The MAPS Media Institute in partnership with STOKE Montana is hosting a two-day film workshop in Townsend primarily for Broadwater County and Townsend kids.

The workshop is free and gives youth aged 14 and up hands-on experience with cameras, editing, interviewing, and other related skills. Over the two-day course, the kids will create a film about what the youth skills empowerment organization of STOKE is.

Tina Homann, the Vice-President of STOKE, says that these skills the kids learn can benefit them in the long run when looking towards the future.

“I think this is an opportunity not just to learn how to use a camera, but it's also going to be a great thing to put on their future resumes. It can provide community service hours to the kids. It will also help with scholarships,” says Homann.

The workshop will take place March 8 and 9 in Townsend. Preregistration for the workshop is required. Parental consent is required. All equipment is provided.