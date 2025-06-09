Watch Now
News

Actions

Future of Hawthorne and new possible bonds are on the agenda for Tuesday's HPS Board of Trustees meeting

Future of Hawthorne and new possible bonds are on the agenda for Tuesday's HPS Board of Trustees meeting
Hawthorne welcome sign
Posted

HELENA — After hours of meetings and public comment periods, a decision will be made about the future of Hawthorne Elementary School.

Hawthorne wide shot

Superintendent Rex Weltz has proposed three options for the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees:

  1. Close Hawthorne for the 2025 to 2026 school year. 
  2. Close Hawthorne for the 2026 to 2027 school year. 
  3. Keep Hawthorne open and maintain the status quo. 

According to Tuesday's board meeting agenda, Superintendent Weltz is recommending the first option.

Hawthorne sign

There are 179 students enrolled at the school for this academic year, and teachers and kids use nine classrooms.

The district says closing Hawthorne will save them approximately $1,000,000 annually.

The high school district's 30-year bond would raise $240 million to design, construct, and furnish a new Helena High School and renovate Capital High School.

HHS Sign

If approved, it would raise taxes on a home valued at $400,000 by an estimated $294 yearly.

CHS Sign

A separate 20-year elementary district bond would raise $43,000,000 to design, build, and furnish a new Kessler Elementary School.

Kessler Elementary School

If passed, the bond would raise taxes on the similarly valued $400,000 home by around $53 annually.

The last time the district put a bond before voters was in 2017.

The $63,000,000 measure led to the construction of three new elementary schools and safety improvements at other district schools.

The board of trustees meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 PM.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader