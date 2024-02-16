Get free help with your taxes in Helena

HELENA — It is officially tax season. And for many, the process can be a confusing and daunting task. That’s why groups such as United Way, Rural Dynamics, Rocky Mountain Development Council, and AARP have banded together in order to help individuals who qualify file their taxes, at no charge.

For example, Rural Dynamics has two walk-in tax clinics in March. AARP has appointment-only tax clinics at the Rocky Mountain Development Council Senior Center. The United Way has appointment-only tax scanning and sends off taxes to be done elsewhere.

“There's a few different ways to get your taxes done or you can go to myfreetaxes.com and do them yourselves online,” says Emily McVey, Executive Director of the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area.

At the United Way in Helena, they even have a computer that connects you to someone through the IRS to help do taxes.

“Literally, you pick up that phone and it will call a lady in California, and she works for a company that helps you get your taxes fixed,” says McVey.

McVey says that they put this on to help keep money in the pocket of taxpayers right here in Lewis and Clark County as a way to not only help citizens but also stimulate the economy. For example, Montana has an Elderly Homeowner/Renter Tax Credit which can bring up to $1,000. McVey says that before Covid they were doing about 1,000 tax preparations a year, bringing in about $1 million in tax credits and refunds to the Helena community every year.

“So, it's really important that we do a good job of helping people find those credits and find those refunds so that they can have that money available to help pay for childcare or car repairs or the things that they need to do with those funds,” says McVey.

The tax filing deadline is Monday, April 15, but as the IRS always recommends, it’s best to get them done sooner than later.