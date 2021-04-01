Gianforte gets first COVID-19 vaccine dose as all Montanans 16+ become eligible

HELENA — As Montana expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and up on Thursday, Governor Greg Gianforte got his own first dose of the vaccine.

He received his shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the Walgreens pharmacy in Helena. “I’m feeling great,” he said, and added that the pharmacy asked him to return in three weeks for his second dose.

Last month, Gianforte directed that all Montanans age 16 and older would be eligible for vaccines beginning April 1st. On Thursday, he said he was glad to get the vaccine as soon as it was available to him, and that vaccinations would be a key step to getting the state back to normal.

Gianforte thanked Walgreens and other providers for what they’ve done to get doses out to people.

“We have other pharmacy partners; we’re increasing distribution,” he said. ”These vaccines are safe and effective, and I encourage folks to go out and get theirs.”

As of Thursday morning, there have been 497,982 vaccine doses administered in Montana, and 196,204 Montanans are now fully immunized.