Gianforte issues order easing restrictions on commercial trucks supporting firefighting efforts

Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 18, 2021
HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order Friday designed to air fire suppression efforts as several large wildfires burn in the state.

The order waives the requirements for certain commercial trucks that support fire suppression efforts, specifically hours of service

“Recent wildfire activity has spiked demand for fuel to assist in fire suppression efforts,” Gianforte said. “Today’s executive order helps ensure our wildland firefighters and other first responders have the resources they need to contain wildfire and protect Montanans and their homes.”

Trucks exempt include those hauling aviation fuel for airports and tanker bases to support aerial assists in fighting wildfire, carrying fire retardants or any other supplies used by wildfire suppression operations in the state.

