Gianforte wins Republican primary for Montana governor

Incumbent Governor Greg Gianforte has been called as the winner in the Republican primary for Montana governor by Decision Desk.

Gianforte and Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras fended off a primary challenge from first-term State Rep. Tanner Smith, R-Lakeside with more than 77% percent of votes as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Gianforte, a former tech-industry entrepreneur from Bozeman, served one term as Montana's U.S. House Representative and was elected as governor in 2020.

Smith said he decided to run for governor a few weeks into the 2023 legislative session, saying he believed Gianforte hadn’t governed as a true conservative.

“I’m grateful for Montanans’ outstanding support as Kristen and I seek to continue delivering conservative wins for Montanans,” Gov. Gianforte said in a statement. “Montana needs to continue with strong, steady, conservative leadership to stand up to Joe Biden and the far-left’s agenda – an agenda that threatens our Montana way of life and has left hardworking Montana families struggling to make ends meet. As governor, I’ve defended our way of life, created good-paying Montana jobs, boosted opportunities for Montanans, and delivered meaningful relief to address Biden’s affordability crisis. I’m committed to continue delivering for Montanans in a second term.”

Gianforte will vie for his second term as Montana's governor against Democratic nominee Ryan Busse in November.