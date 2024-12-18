Gianforte wraps up 12 Days of Giving Campaign with Angel Fund donation

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte wrapped up his 4th annual 12 Days of Giving Campaign on Tuesday at Central Elementary School in Helena.

His last giving campaign gift this year was a check for over twenty thousand dollars to the Angel Fund which helps needy Helena School District children with school items including clothing, shoes, school supplies, backpacks, classroom materials, field trip fees and other scholastic necessities.

Gianforte encouraged Montanans to give what they can to help others this holiday season.

“If you're in a position and able, Montanans help each other, and there are lots of great nonprofits. I want to encourage people to volunteer at the food bank or contribute to the angel fund. Find a way to help. There is joy in giving,” Gianforte told MTN.

He adds that this campaign seeks to capture the kindheartedness that Montana is known for.

“In Montana, neighbors take care of neighbors. That’s why we started the 12 days of giving, to highlight 12 non-profits each that are doing great work in the community; we’re thrilled to be in Helena today to highlight the Angel Fund, which helps kids be prepared for school. Operating for 35 years, they help about 1,000 kids. I am really pleased to be able to contribute a quarter of my salary towards their great work,” he said.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Gov. Greg Gianforte (R)-MT reads a thank you notes from kids who benefit from Angel Fund's work on Dec. 17 at Central Elementary School in Helena, MT.

At the end of Tuesday's event, the governor was also presented with thank-you notes from children who benefit from Angel Funds Services.

Angel Fund was founded in 1989 serving students at Helena Middle School. Since then it has expanded its support to nearly 1,000 students each year in all schools in the Helena School District.

