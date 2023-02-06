Girl Scout cookie kick-off begins for Montana and Wyoming

BILLINGS - It’s an $800 million-dollar-a-year business, all run by girls selling 200 million boxes each year of Girl Scout cookies and the kickoff for the 2023 season officially begins February 3.

For over 100 years, Girl Scouts have been blazing trails and redefining what’s possible but also, providing American with what might be one of the smartest business ventures our taste buds have ever known.

“It’s very nostalgic,” said Ashley Picard with the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming. “It’s a great opportunity.”

But even through the nostalgia, Picard says Girl Scouts is as popular as ever.

“I have noticed post-COVID, a lot of people have come and said, 'I want to get my girl into something that is really fabulous,'” she said.

The formal kick-off to cookie season starts now and Picard tells us there are some changes this year to the event.

One big difference is that Girl Scouts have added a new baker partner, but Picard says don’t worry.

“We have all your favorite flavors don’t worry about that. But then we have some new flavors as well that is fantastic,” she said.

This year, customers can expect to find 10 cookie varieties, including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

Also beginning Feb. 10, the new Raspberry Rally will be available online only for direct shipping.

Q2 News Girl Scouts visited the Q2 Studio on Friday morning for an unofficial kick-off to cookie season.

And perhaps the biggest draw to buying the cookies is that for just $5 dollars a box, proceeds go to local Girl Scouts giving them essential business skills.

"We do know that our business entrepreneurs are women business entrepreneurs,” said Picard. “And 50 percent of those were once girl scouts and I don’t think that’s any accident. “

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy and helps them develop five essential skills - goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

So where to find them?

Girl Scout cookies will be available in several ways over the coming weeks and months across Montana and Wyoming: