Girl Scout cookies arrive in Helena

HELENA — I hope you are all prepared because on Friday, March 15, Girl Scout cookies arrived in Helena.

Soon the cookies will be delivered to Troop Leaders for hand-out and booth sales.

Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at all major grocery stores around Helena, Lowes and Walmart.

All boxes are $5, expect the gluten free cookies which are $6.

The Girl Scouts learn a variety of important skills form both delivering and selling cookies throughout the community.

“They learn goal setting. Most girls and troops each make their own goal of how many boxes of cookies they want to sell, all with the thought of what are they going to do with the money. Typically, some goes to service projects and some go to fun trips, and so they make a balance between those and that’s how girls make their own goals. They also learn business ethics; they learn social skills and they also learn things like money management. It's super important to be able to count back that change,” said Tolly Patten, a Troop Leader and the Service Unit Manager for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming.

They expect to sell 50,000 to 60,000 boxes in Helena this year.