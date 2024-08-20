Glacier High School soccer player remains in ICU after being hit by lightning

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m. - August 20, 2024

A Glacier High School soccer player remains in the ICU after he was struck by lightning during practice Monday night.

A second player and assistant coach were also injured and remain in the hospital.



Glacier High School Athletic Director Mark Dennehy tells MTN a lightning strike occurred on the soccer field at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Monday, injuring two Glacier boy soccer players and an assistant coach.

All three were transported to Logan Health in Kalispell. One of the players and coach are responsive and remain at Logan for further evaluation. The second player is in the ICU.

Dennehy tells MTN the head coach provided initial life-saving measures including using an AED.



Dennehy said coaches followed the lightning protocol that the school has in place, keeping the team off the field for 30 minutes after the last lightning strike had passed.

He told MTN that a random lightning strike occurred after the storm had passed over Kalispell.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report

(second report: 9:37 a.m. - August 20, 2024)

We are learning more information about Monday night’s lightning strike at Glacier High School that sent three people to the hospital, including a student who is in the ICU at Logan Health.

Glacier High School Athletic Director Mark Dennehy tells MTN News that they have a safety protocol that was followed, and that a soccer practice was delayed 30 minutes after the last lightning strike from a passing storm was seen.

(first report: 9:37 p.m. - August 19, 2024)

Several people were struck by lightning on Monday evening at Glacier High School in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio tells MTN it's believed three people were hit by lightning and that one person was critically hurt.

Venezio says the Kalispell police and fire departments responded to the school at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway stated on social media that a coach and two players were hit by lightning.

The post added the coach and one of the players are responsive at Logan Health while the second player is being treated in the ICU.

