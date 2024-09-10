Glacier High School soccer player struck by lightning released from ICU

KALISPELL — A Glacier High School soccer player has been released from the ICU after he was struck by lightning during practice on August 19.

An update on the family’s gofundme page said “Mason has been released from the ICU! He continues to make progress every day and we are truly thankful. Ongoing prayers and support are always appreciated. Thank you everybody.”

Mason’s family tells MTN News his recovery is still ongoing at the hospital.

Hundreds of people have supported a gofundme page to help cover Mason’s medical expenses with more than $70,000 raised as of September 10.

