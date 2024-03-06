Glacier National Park announces projects to restore ecosystem and provide climate resilience

HELENA — Glacier National Park announced ecosystem restoration and climate resilience projects totaling $1.9 million.

The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act.

$1.5 million will advance the bison introduction effort by studying how elk and deer utilize forage and habitat in the absence of bison.

The park will use another $200,000 to inventory cultural resources impacted by the changing climate, such as ancient campsites exposed by melting glaciers.

The remaining $270,000 will help restore white bark pine by identifying, studying, and planting disease-resistant trees.

The Inflation Reduction Act gave the Department of the Interior more than two billion dollars for work towards restoring and conserving 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030.