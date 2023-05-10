Glacier National Park offers spring hiking tips

KALISPELL - Although the sun may be starting to peak out, spring can be one of the more dangerous times to hike in Northwest Montana’s vast wilderness.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman says higher elevation trails are still experiencing winter-like conditions with heavy snowpack.

She also noted spring snow can often be unstable and collapse easily.



Kerzman said you can experience all four seasons in a single day hiking in Glacier, so packing extra clothes for the changing weather is recommended along with extra food and water.

“It’s always best to hike with a friend if you can and make sure people know where you’re at, which trail you’re on, what time you’re going in, what time you expect to be out so that they can alert park rangers if you’re overdue,” said Kerzman.

Kerzman said the bears are also out from hibernation and they’re hungry. So be sure to pack bear spray and be bear aware.

The latest information about trail conditions in Glacier National Park can be found at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/directions.htm.