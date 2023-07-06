Glacier National Park reporting low river levels

WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park is warning boaters of low river levels, citing below-average winter snowpack and a rapid spring snowmelt season.

Park officials report the Middle Fork of the Flathead River measured at West Glacier peaked about a month earlier than usual and at higher flows.

The river was approaching the lowest measured value of 1520 cfs which was set in 1944, according to a social media post.

The undammed Middle and North Forks, along with the dammed South Fork, all impact Flathead Lake downstream, which has been seeing record low levels recently.

Energy Keepers, the company that manages SKQ Dam, says the lowest level this summer is anticipated to be 18” below full pool.