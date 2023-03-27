Glacier National Park road construction creating delays for park visitors

WEST GLACIER - There are two seasons in Montana — winter and construction. While one winds down, the other is just starting in Glacier National Park.

Most of the construction will cause delays, however, North Lake McDonald Road will be closed for the season to restore the Upper McDonald Creek Bridge.



The iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road will also be under construction along the west shore of Lake McDonald throughout the entire season too. The Polebridge entrance will also see some maintenance so visitors should plan on 30-minute delays along Lake McDonald and the Polebridge entrance.

That's not to mention, some of the roads used to get into the Park will also see construction, such as Highways 2 and 89. This is just a short list as many other bridges and buildings in Glacier National Park will also see improvements.

“Just like everywhere in Montana construction season for the park is unfortunately during the summertime. So we just ask visitors to make sure and check ahead. Our website has a lot of information about the construction happening in and around the park plan some extra time coming in where you know there's going to be some delays and also pack your patience because there will be delays,” said Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman.

In good news though, Going-to-the-Sun Road is expected to be open to Lake McDonald Lodge on May 5, including for hiking and biking above that point.

Visit Glacier National Park's website for the latest construction updates.