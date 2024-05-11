Gold Rush Days returns to Helena for second year

HELENA — Historic walking tours, CanCan dancers, and roaming pioneer musicians are just a few of the things you can expect from Helena's second annual Gold Rush Days.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"This was a gold mining camp originally, so it's really cool to keep that ingrained fabric of the community alive and well in the legacy. It's done through awesome events like gold rush days," said Zach Coe from The Foundation of Montana History.

Gold Rush Days is a celebration of Helena's mining history.

Events on Friday kicked off with historic walking tours and square dancing by Last Chance Squares.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Square dancer Cathy Kaiser said, "Dancing is a part of the celebration, so that's why we're part of Gold Rush Days."

At Reeder's Alley, the Foundation for Montana History held free historic walking tours.

"In 1869, Helena was pulling about 18 million dollars out of the area," said Coe.

Today that would be over 400 million dollars.

Down on the Walking Mall, people enjoyed food trucks, dancers, and live music, like The Music Bach's.

They dress up as pioneers and perform songs from the 1800's.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

One of the performers, Gene Bach, said, "You got to know where you came from, so you can learn from it."

Gold Rush Days are happening alongside the Don't Fence Me In trail run and Spring Art Walk.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Saturday will start at 10 AM with "Stories from Our Elders" from the Helena Indian Alliance.

There will also be living history tours at the Pioneer Cabin, a DIY rag doll station, and gold and sapphire panning.

You can find a complete list of events for Gold Rush Days here.