Govenor's Cup gets started with kids marathon one-mile fun run

HELENA — The 50th anniversary of the Governor's Cup got off to a running start with Helena area elementary schoolers running one mile at Centennial Park Friday evening.

Roughly 1,000 kindergarten through 5th-grade kids participated in this year's Governor's Cup kids marathon.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

They have been training for the past six weeks, logging two hours of running or walking at their participating school.

While those running in Saturday's events for the Governor's Cup may have the goal of finishing first, the kids' marathon is supposed to be a fun, non-competitive event that is not timed.

One of the runners, Bennett Ruddell, said, "I'm really excited. I'm just super excited, super nervous, [and] It's just a roller coaster on emotions."

The Kids Marathon training program is free and rewards participants with tokens for meeting goals and a t-shirt for completing the program.

Each child who runs the one-mile event at Centennial Park will earn a finisher's medal.

Governor's Cup events start Saturday at 6:00 AM with the marathon and marathon relay.