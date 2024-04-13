HELENA — Governor Gianforte will honor Montana organ donors next week with the Gift of Life award.

LifeCenter Northwest is the federally designated organ procurement center for our region.

Highlighted organ donor, Carter Herne of Bozeman, renewed his donor registration only a week prior to the tragic motorcycle accident that took his life.

LifeCenter Northwest

He saved five lives through the donation of his heart, liver, lungs and kidneys.

Carter is one of the 38 Montana organ donors whose collective gifts saved 70 people last year.

They will each be honored by Governor Greg Gianforte in a private ceremony for their families on Friday, April 19 at the Helena Regional Airport.

April is National Donate Life Month.