Governor's Cup cuts marathon this year, increased prizes for all other races

HELENA — On Friday, the Governor’s Cup announced they will not be holding a marathon race this year. The event will still feature a half marathon, 10K, and 5K races on June 14, 2025, in Helena.

Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, this year marks the 51st year of the event.

Governor’s Cup Race Director Bryan Haines told MTN the reason for the change was the surface of the first three miles of the marathon, which begins in Jefferson County, is changing from paved to gravel. The change to the surface requires the organizers to recertify the route to continue as a Boston Marathon Qualifier.

“After several conversations with our race committee, local organizations, and the Helena running community, this is the best decision at this time for the Governor’s Cup,” said Haines in a press release. “It also gives us an opportunity to make some changes to the half marathon that we feel will enhance that race experience.”

Haines said they’re excited for this year and to put more focus on the half marathon and other races. Organizers will also use this year to evaluate what the future of the Governor's Cup will look like.

Governor's Cup celebrates 50th anniversary

One other big change is the half marathon will see its course moved back into Helena, with the starting line the same as the 10k and the 5k races.

“The first three miles of the half marathon will be shared with the 10K course. From there, runners will head to South Hills Road, where spectacular views of the Helena Valley await. The course will rejoin the 10K and 5K courses near the Capitol Complex with a finishing kick up the walking mall serving as the final leg of their 13.1-mile journey,” said the press release.

The start time for the 10K will be 8 a.m. and the 5K will start at 10 a.m.

Prize money will also increase for each race and there will be a prime award for the fastest male and female half marathon runners who reach the top of South Hills Road first.

Governor’s Cup weekend kicks off with packet pickup on June 13, with the Kids Marathon final mile and mile fun run taking place that evening in Centennial Park. More information can be found here www.govcupmt.com.

