Governor's Cup returns to downtown Helena

HELENA — The 48th Governor’s Cup kicks off this weekend in Helena. Race officials anticipate well over 2,000 runners will participate in the events on Friday and Saturday.

The Governor’s Cup is a USATF Certified course and meets the Boston Marathon qualifying criteria. It is also the longest-running marathon in the state.

The full routes of each race can be found on the Governor’s Cup Website.

Check out a list of race events below and street closures on Saturday.

Friday, June 10, 2022

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. − Packet Pickup and Late Registration

DoubleTree by Hilton Helena Downtown

6:30 p.m. – Mile Fun Run and Kids Marathon Final Mile

Centennial Park by the Helena YMCA

Saturday, June 11, 2022 − No Race Day Registration

4:15 – 5:45 a.m. – Marathon/Half Marathon/Marathon Relay bus loading

301 S. Park Ave., Buses will leave promptly at 4:45 a.m. (marathon/marathon relay) and 5:45 a.m. (half marathon)

6 a.m. − Marathon and Marathon Relay Start – Must take bus to starting line.

Buses will leave from Lewis and Clark County Library at 4:45 a.m.

7 a.m. − Half Marathon Start – Must take bus to starting line.

Buses will leave from Lewis and Clark County Library at 5:45 a.m.

*Please note there is NO out-of-town packet pickup the morning of the race for the marathon and half marathon.

7-7:45 a.m. − 10K Out-of-town Packet Pickup

Packet pickup for out-of-town 10K participants. Located at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 512 Logan Street.

8 a.m. − 10K Start

Behind the Holter Museum on Cruse Avenue.

8:45-9:45 a.m. − 5K Out-of-town Packet Pickup

Packet pickup for out-of-town 5K participants. Located at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 512 Logan Street.

10 a.m. − 5K Start

Behind the Holter Museum on Cruse Avenue.

Saturday road closures beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m.

11th Avenue and Last Chance Gulch

Placer and Andrews alley

Park and Wong

6th and Cruse

7th and Cruse

Lawrence and Cruse

11th and Warren

Saturday road closures beginning at 7:45 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m.

Montana and Broadway

11th and Montana

Marathon and Half Marathon Courses

There will be no closures on the Highway 282 corridor between Jefferson City and Helena. There will be runners on the road on the Highway 282 corridor from 6 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. There will be course guards throughout to help with traffic. Traffic heading south on Highway 282 should not encounter major disruptions.