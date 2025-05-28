Graduating students in Helena visit the schools that got them to where they are today

HELENA — Wednesday is an important day for students from kindergarten to their senior year as soon-to-be graduates visit their old stomping grounds.

"It's extremely inspiring because it's what I can grow up to do and what I can grow up to be," said Annie Snellman, a fifth grader at Rossiter.

Students at Rossiter Elementary School filled the school's library and halls, holding signs to congratulate Capital High School's graduating seniors.

Rossiter fifth grader Cumorah Mobley, said, "It's amazing because you realize that this is what I could be doing eventually."

At the end of each year, Helena Public Schools seniors visit where their schooling started, showing the younger students and their past teachers that they made it.

"It's so surreal," said Makayla Klein, a Capital High School (CHS) graduating senior. "I've already cried twice today."

Another soon-to-be Capital alumni, Amadeus Martinez, said, "Coming back to elementary and seeing the little kids is actually really nice."

After walking through Rossiter, the grads and elementary schoolers took to the playground, getting a glimpse into their pasts and futures.

"The graduates are enjoying coming back to their roots," said Dr. Wynn Randall, the principal of Rossiter. "The student piece with it is they get to see the graduates. They get to have a goal. They get to have an aspiration of getting there one day themself. The big piece is with the teachers - it's always nice to see the fruits of your labor as the students come through."

On the other side of town, Helena High School (HHS) seniors returned to Helena Middle School before visiting their elementary schools.

"I remember looking up at the graduates when I was younger and thinking that was so cool," said Clara Kiser, a graduating Helena High School senior. "Now that I'm here, I think that they look up to us."

"I thought everybody else was so big and the seniors were so adult, and now I feel like – it feels weird being in that situation, and I don't feel that way, but it's kind of fun that I'm put in that place," said Henry Sund who is also graduating from Helena High.

HHS has 224 graduating seniors, while CHS has 290.

Both high schools are holding graduation on June 7th at Carroll College.

CHS will be at 8:00 AM, and HHS will be at 11:00 AM.