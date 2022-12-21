Great Divide closes until Friday due to extreme cold

Great Divide Ski Area announced they will be closed until Friday due to extremely cold temperatures.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 will likely see some of the coldest temperatures the Helena area has ever recorded with highs well below zero.

Friday, the ski area will open from 9:30 am to 9:00 pm with another Friday Night Under The Lights. Friday will also be their first Girls Fun Friday of the Season, with $15 Lift Tickets for Women and Girls starting at Noon. Everyone else starts at $15 starting at 4:00 pm.

Great Divide says they’ve received over 8" of new snow in the past three days. Friday will still be chilly in the morning, warming up in the afternoon, and Saturday will be sunny and warm.