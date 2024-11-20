Great Divide Ski Area opens this weekend

HELENA — Great Divide Ski Area will open for the season this weekend.

The ski area announced Wednesday that the Good Luck Chairlift will be running on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, with the Good Luck Trail into Broadway open with limited width.

Lift tickets will cost $25, and more trails will open as the weather becomes colder and as snow-making efforts progress.

Season leases for gear will be open through the weekend.

Attendees can get free walking waffles while supplies last at the Missing Lynx Saloon.