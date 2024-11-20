Watch Now
News

Actions

Great Divide Ski Area opens this weekend

Great Divide sign
Posted

HELENA — Great Divide Ski Area will open for the season this weekend.

The ski area announced Wednesday that the Good Luck Chairlift will be running on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, with the Good Luck Trail into Broadway open with limited width.

Lift tickets will cost $25, and more trails will open as the weather becomes colder and as snow-making efforts progress.

Season leases for gear will be open through the weekend.

Attendees can get free walking waffles while supplies last at the Missing Lynx Saloon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader