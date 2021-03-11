Great Falls CVS will soon offer COVID-19 vaccines

GREAT FALLS — CVS Health will soon be offering COVID-19 vaccines in Great Falls through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program (FRPP).

Appointments will be available starting Saturday, March 13, with vaccines being administered as early as Sunday, March 14. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact customer service at 800-746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month,” said Karen Lynch, CEO of CVS Health, in a news release. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”

Vaccines will be available to people who meet the state’s criteria as well as pre-K through 12 educators and staff and child-care workers.

On March 2, the Biden Administration announced that for the month of March, FRPP participants would prioritize vaccinating pre-K through 12 educators and staff and child care workers.