Great Falls hospital offers new type of heart surgery

Heart health becomes increasingly vital as individuals age, particularly in cities like Great Falls, where the majority of the population consists of adults. Access to modern cardiac care can mean the difference between managing an illness locally and going hundreds of miles for treatment.

Patients suffering from aortic illness can now receive highly specialized heart surgery at Great Falls Clinic Hospital, which is typically found in major medical hubs such as New York or California.

Great Falls Clinic Hospital offers new type of heart surgery

"It's really for patients with aortic disease, whether they have a leaking or narrowed valve," said Dr. Simon Maltais, director of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery. "Generally, these patients need a replacement or repair of their valve."

Dr. Maltais is referring to the Ross procedure, an open-heart surgery performed to treat aortic valve disease, which is a potentially fatal illness that impairs the heart's capacity to pump blood properly. While heart disease is frequently linked with older persons, the Ross treatment is usually intended for younger patients.

"It's a procedure intended for children and young adults," Maltais added. "Usually, patients have to be below 50 and have 15 to 20 years of lifespan."

Smoking, high blood pressure, and genetics are all risk factors for aortic disease, and many Montanans suffer from these problems. Historically, damaged aortic valves have been replaced by mechanical or synthetic valves. While effective, these replacements frequently require patients to take blood thinners for the remainder of their lives.

"For a lot of patients, it's about avoiding anticoagulation for the rest of their life," Maltais indicated. "With mechanical valves, there's a higher risk of bleeding, and it complicates things if patients need future surgeries."

Instead, the Ross surgery uses human tissue, which reduces long-term problems and improves overall quality of life.

Offering this type of surgery in Montana is no easy task. Great Falls Clinic Hospital CEO Mark Robinson says it's the result of years of investment in cardiac care.

"We've worked hard in building one of the best cardiology programs in the region," Robinson told me. "What sets us apart is the depth of services that we provide."

Advanced medical technology, combined with a team-based approach to treatment, has enabled world-class physicians to offer cutting-edge procedures to Montana.

"In order to have that team approach, we make sure the patient is part of the plan of care," says Robinson. "So they can get well, get home, and live decades to come."

For individuals with significant heart diseases, receiving care close to home can be life-changing.