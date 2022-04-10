2022 is off to a good start for Great Falls economy

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Development Authority says that the first quarter of 2022 was very good for the Great Falls economy.

The GFDA provided the following information:



Employment growth in Great Falls MSA (Cascade County) Moodys’ predicts by end 2026: 2,000 new jobs

Great Falls market support for construction of new for-sale housing: 2,540 units

Great Falls market support for construction of new rental housing: 1,880 units

Companies/developers that announced planned 2022 investments in Great Falls: 23

Great Falls Clinic expansions announced during quarter: $63 million

Average annual wage growth in Great Falls MSA in four quarters ending 2021Q3: 5.5%

Average annual wage growth during those four quarters: $2,385

Total wage growth in Great Falls MSA in four quarters ending 2021Q3: 6.7%

Dollar amount of annual total wage growth during those four quarters: $107 million

Cost of living in Great Falls compared to national average: 89.17%

