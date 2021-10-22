Watch
Aerial Video: waterfowl round-up at Gibson Pond

Aerial Video: waterfowl round-up at Gibson Park
Waterfowl round-up at Gibson Park (October 22, 2021)
Posted at 3:44 PM, Oct 22, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Park & Recreation staff rounded up the waterfowl at Gibson Park on Friday.

The team uses rakes to "herd" the the flightless birds toward a pen.

The birds are then driven to the north side of the park and released inside their enclosed winter quarters (the "Honker Hilton").

Waterfowl at Gibson Park

During the cold months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings.

Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter, and they are returned to Gibson Pond in April.


