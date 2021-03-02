All clear after brief lock-down at Great Falls High School

GREAT FALLS — An investigation is underway after a lock-down was triggered at Great Falls High School Tuesday afternoon because a student reportedly had a gun.

It happened during lunch when a student saw another student point what they thought was a gun at someone and reported it.

Shortly after, the student was spotted by police officers outside the school and detained. The student was cooperative, according to police.

Officers at the school determined what the student thought was a gun was actually just a cellphone.

The student who was detained will now have to learn remotely until the school completes its investigation.



(1st REPORT, 1:52 pm) Numerous police officers are at Great Falls High School; several people have told KRTV that they saw officers entering the school weapons drawn.

The Great Falls Police Department says that one male has been detained, and there is no danger. There is no word yet on whether the male had a weapon, nor whether or not he is a student.

There are no reports of any shots fired, nor any injuries.

Several students told us that someone came over the intercom and announced a lockdown and students were then ushered into classrooms. The lock-down lasted approximately 30 minutes.

The students say they were told someone was in the building who wasn't supposed to be.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.

