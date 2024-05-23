Alluvion Health Foundation receives $100K to support mental health services

GREAT FALLS — May is Mental Health Awareness month, and thanks to a sizeable donation, Alluvion Health aims to enhance their mental health services.

The Alluvion Health Foundation recently received a $100,000 gift from an anonymous donor.

The six-figure gift will support the newly established Mental Health Fellowship Program.

“The Mental Health Fellowship Program is incredibly exciting,” said Teresa Schreiner, the Alluvion Health Foundation director. “The donor’s experience with our organization was pretty incredible. It came to this donor in a time in their life when they really needed comprehensive services and the mental health services that we offered really touched the heart of that donor.”

Scheiner says the non-profit foundation is designed to offset existing costs with fundraising efforts that exist in the community health center.

In addition to addressing specific mental health challenges, the gift will help fund particular fields of specialized therapy.

“Some trainings that we've talked about in our organization are play therapy, particular therapies that we really see a need for on our school-based side. We have a robust program, but the need is ever present,” said Schreiner. “We really see in the community a need for addictions, counseling and specialized therapies. So, we're looking at offsetting those costs as well.”

The gift will also help establish an endowment aimed at ensuring sustainable funding to support mental health services in the future.

