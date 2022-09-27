Alluvion health receives ARPA funding for employee childcare services

Alluvion Health in Great Falls continues working to ensure its employees get adequate childcare services. It’s allotting $417,000 worth of ARPA funding to partner with professional childcare providers so employees can get back to work. Providing professional services will alleviate stress for parents to put food on the table for their families.

Casey Schreiner of Alluvion said, "We are right in the mix of being one of the community's largest employers. So we as well as other employers actually kind of see the heartache of not having childcare for our employees and our staff.” Said Casey Schreiner, Vice President of Strategy, and Innovation for Alluvion Health.

The funding comes from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services and Childcare Innovations and Infrastructure Grant

“We're going to use these dollars to put forward an employer based, employer sponsored childcare option for not just ourselves but other employers in the community, so that it's just one more thing for the workers of Great Falls to have an opportunity to have their kids seen after them while they're trying to make a living.”

Schreiner said that childcare can be detrimental to a workforce within a community. Parents and families must rank priorities in their responsibilities when the professional care is out their price range. This funding will allow employees to continue to put food on the table and not have to worry about the safety and well-being of their children.

This is a three-part effort that benefits the Great Falls economy which will create incentives for healthcare workers to take higher paying jobs, maintain a stable workforce, and ultimately help families.

“The time is now for people to give us a call and let us know that they might be interested in where our folks are sitting down with them, with employers, whenever we have the chance to say, here's what we're looking at and we would like them to help us build this. I think it's not just an illusion thing. This is a community opportunity, and we really would like those folks to be at the table to help us build out what this can look like in the future," said Schreiner.



